Every hit has been added to Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 greatest songs of all time.

These are the songs that were added to Rolling Stone magazine’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” top 100 in its 2021 update—the first complete revision since the initial 2004 list.

In 2010, the book was slightly updated, with 25 songs from the 2000s and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy” from 1994 added. The top 25 remained the same at the time.

The music publication completely revamped the list in September 2021.

Thirty songs from the decade 2010 were included, with more than half of the selections not appearing in either of the previous two editions. Some of the songs from the top 100 in 2004 are no longer on the chart.

Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power” (1989)

Number two is

Public Enemy, an American hip hop outfit, is ranked second in the Rolling Stones’ list for 2021, after Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” which is ranked first. “Fight the Power,” a song about racism, censorship, and civil freedoms, was composed for Spike Lee’s legendary 1989 film Do the Right Thing’s soundtrack.

Missy Elliot’s “Get your Freak on” (2001)

Number eight

‘Timbaland offers a great bhangra beat while Missy throws down like some weird-ass cheerleader who knows the world is listening,’ according to Rolling Stone.”

According to Rolling Stone, the song is now among the top ten best songs of all time.

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” (1977)

Number nine

“Dreams” by British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, which was a No. 1 hit in the United States in 1977, is the highest entry for a newly added song at number 9.

Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” (2003)

16th place

In the revised 2010 version, the song that cemented Beyoncé’s status as the biggest superstar of the century and a musical powerhouse was added to the list.

Rich Harrison “built the song’s groove around a horn sample borrowed from the Chi-Lites’ 1970 hit ‘Are You My Woman? (Tell Me So),’ but he kept it in the can until he found the proper performer to record it,” according to Rolling Stone.

Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” (2010)

Number twenty-first

“Dancing On My Own” is the highest-ranking newly added song from the decade, reaching number 20.

The song is “the knockout hit that propelled her to something approaching voice-of-a-generation status among America’s burned-out youth,” according to Rolling Stone.

“Dancing on My Shoulder This is a condensed version of the information.