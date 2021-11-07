Every death in Season 3 of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ has been ranked from shocking to nausea-inducing.

Narcos: Mexico has had its fair share of horrible fatalities during its run, and Season 3 is no exception.

The show’s final episode sees a full-fledged battle break out between the Juárez, Tijuana, and Sinaloa cartels, with no one safe.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the most surprising and nausea-inducing deaths from the most recent season.

**WARNING: This page contains Narcos: Mexico Season 3 spoilers**

The most horrific cases of death

Victor Tapia is number one.

In Narcos: Mexico, police officer Victor Tapia (Luis Gerardo Méndez) was one of the few nice guys, dedicated to solve the murders of numerous women in Juárez.

Unfortunately, his desire to learn the truth about the femicides led to his demise, as his participation with the DEA in exchange for access to their DNA testing equipment was found by a former colleague who later went on to work for the cartels.

Tapia had been supplying information to the DEA about Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, and his old partner mistook this for an indication that he was a snitch and murdered him in front of an abandoned building in the desert.

Claudio Vazquez is number two on the list.

Claudio Vazquez’s death was one of the season’s first, since he was assassinated shortly after marrying Enedina Arellano Félix.

Vazquez and his brothers-in-law Benjamn and Ramón were out on the town when members of the Sinaloa cartel, including El Chapo, opened fire on them while posing as cops.

The Arellano Félix brothers were able to flee, but Vazquez was not so fortunate, and El Chapo and his crew shot him to death.

3. Félix Ramón Arellano

Ramón (Manuel Masalva) was the muscle of the Tijuana cartel commanded by Arellano Félix, and the real-life drug lord was slain in a shoot-out with police in 2002.

In Narcos: Mexico Season 3, Ramón gets shot in the stomach when police pull him over for no apparent reason, and he dies as a result.

According to the show, Ramón was assassinated as part of a hit by El Mayo (Alberto Guerra), who has joined the Sinaloa cartel.

El Azul is number four.

El Azul (Fermn Martnez) was a character in the film. This is a condensed version of the information.