Every Country Music Artist Collaborates on Nelly’s New Album “Heartland”

For his next album Heartland, Nelly is channeling his southern roots, which will feature a slew of the top country musicians available.

Nelly’s first studio album in eight years, Heartland, may be his most original to date. He’s worked with country music performers before, but not on the magnitude he’ll be doing on his forthcoming album.

On Instagram, the rapper teased Heartland, tagging all of the musicians that are slated to participate on the album, which is set to drop on Friday, August 27, 2021.

What country music artists will be featured on Heartland?

Earlier this week, Nelly wrote on Instagram, “YEESSSSSEERRR…!! #HEARTLAND the ALBUM OUT AUGUST 27th…!!!,” tagging a list of the album’s guests.

Florida Georgia Line is first on the list, with a platinum-certified hit featuring Nelly. Their song “Lil Bit,” which was published in 2020 and will be on their future album, was released in 2020.

Blanco Brown and Breland, two artists featured on Nelly’s latest hit “High Horse,” were also tagged. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the foursome performed the song, which will also be included on Heartland.

Darius Rucker, a South Carolina native and frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish, will also appear on the record.

Tyler Hubbard, Jimmie Allen, George Birge, Chris Bandi, and Kane Brown have all been marked to appear on Heartland as guests. City Spud, Nelly’s half brother and a member of the hip hop group St. Lunatics, will also appear on the album.

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 This is a condensed version of the information.