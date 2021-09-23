Every Character Who Died in the Season Finale of ‘American Horror Story: Red Tide’ Recap

It’s all been building up to this: a tense, bloody conclusion to the first half of American Horror Story’s tenth season.

In Episode 6, “Winter Kills,” Harry (Finn Wittrock) has determined that enough is enough after his wife Doris (Lily Rabe) transformed into a Pale Person in Episode 5 due to daughter Alma’s (Ryan Keira Armstrong) desire to get rid of her.

He’s been relying on The Muse tablets in his pursuit for glory throughout “Red Tide,” but now he realizes that the price of fame is too expensive, and all he wants to do is offer Alma a normal life.

With Chief Burleson’s (Adina Porter) body discovered in the sea, the cops are starting to raise questions, and Austin Sommers (Evan Peters) and Belle Noir (Frances Conroy) have decided it’s time to get rid of him and his family once and for all.

Austin and Belle have been considering killing Harry and Alma for some time, so Alma lures him into a trap by kidnapping and threatening to kill his newborn son Eli.

Of course, Harry and Alma rush over there (despite the fact that they are almost certain to die), but happily, his agent Ursula (Leslie Grossman) has a solution in mind.

The agent, ever the astute businesswoman, travels to the nearby cemetery’s Pale People and offers them a shot at vengeance if they take a new version of the black pills.

Her plan works, and just as Austin and Belle are about to execute Harry and Alma, the Pale People appear, attacking the two writers and draining them empty, with Ursula shooting the mindless creatures before they turn on the rest of the party.

Harry thinks that’s the end of it, that he and his two children can go back to their lives in Provincetown, but this is American Horror Story, after all, and no one ever gets a happy ending.

Alma kills him so that she can continue to pursue her dream of becoming the world’s best musician, and our brave heroine doesn’t live much longer.

Three years later, Alma, Ursula, and The Chemist (Angelica Ross) are in Hollywood, living the dream with the. This is a condensed version of the information.