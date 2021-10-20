Every Actor in the New Live-Action Remake of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ on Netflix.

Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, Jet Black, and Edward are among the most recognizable and popular characters in anime, as shown in Shinichir Watanabe’s Cowboy Bebop.

When it came to casting actors to play bounty hunters, the creators of the Netflix live-action version had their work cut out for them.

Here’s a list of the cast members of Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop.

Spiegel, Spike

Spike is the Bebop crew’s leader. He was a former hitman for the Red Dragon Syndicate before leaving to work as a bounty hunter with Jet Black.

John Cho plays him, and he’s no stranger to sci-fi remakes, having played Sulu (George Takei in the original series) in the Star Trek reboot franchise.

Cho is also recognized for his roles in independent films such as Columbus and Searching, as well as his cameos in the Harold & Kumar flicks starring Kal Penn.

Jet BlackJet, the Bebop ship’s owner, collaborates closely with Spike on missions. He was a former detective for the Intra Solar System Police before becoming a bounty hunter after his partner betrayed him and he lost his arm.

Jet is played by Mustafa Shakir in the live-action adaptation. He previously played John “Bushmaster” McIver in the second season of Netflix’s Luke Cage.

After crossing encounters with Spike and Jet on bounty-hunting operations, Faye Valentine joins the Bebop crew. She appears to be around 23 years old, but she is actually 77 years old and has been in cryogenic sleep for more than five decades.

Daniella Pineda, who is best known for playing Sophie Deveraux in The Originals, plays Faye.

<![endif]—><![endif]—>