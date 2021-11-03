‘Eternals’ is now the first MCU film to receive a ‘Rotten’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Eternals has yet to be seen by Marvel fans, but critics have already made up their minds. On the reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has became the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to acquire a “Rotten” rating.

While some reviews commended the film for taking risks and attempting to move the MCU forward, others panned the film’s CGI-heavy set pieces and convoluted plot. Those opponents have since faced backlash from Marvel fans who defend the multibillion-dollar corporation on social media.

The hated Thor sequel The Dark World, which presently has a 66 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was the lowest-rated MCU movie on Rotten Tomatoes prior to the reviews embargo lifting last month. The Incredible Hulk scored 67 percent, making it one of only two MCU films to receive a score in the 60s.

Eternals, on the other hand, has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 55%, which is a whole 10% worse than Thor: The Dark World.

Since the reviews embargo was broken, the movie’s ratings have been progressively declining. On October 25, the film received a 75 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating, with Marvel fans among the first to post their thoughts on the new franchise entry.

However, as more experienced critics from newspapers and magazines submitted their evaluations, this rating began to dwindle. On October 28, the film was officially rated 63 percent, becoming it the lowest-ranked MCU film. On November 2, Eternals became the first MCU film to receive a “Rotten” rating.

Despite being the lowest-rated MCU film, there have been recent Marvel films outside of the canon that have received lower ratings. The 2018 Sony film Venom, for example, has a 30 percent rating, yet its sequel, Eternals, has a 60 percent rating.

A two-star review from The Guardian’s Steve Rose, who labeled parts of the CGI “downright horrible,” is one example of negative feedback for Eternals. “It’s not quite boring – there’s always something new to see – but it’s also not particularly exciting, and it lacks the breezy humor of Marvel’s best movies,” he continues. Meanwhile, Ann Hornaday of the Washington Post dubbed the picture, which was directed by recent Best. This is a condensed version of the information.