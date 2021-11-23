Esme Creed-Miles, star of ‘Hanna,’ is looking forward to having her ‘Freedom’ back after the final season.

After three years as the titular trained assassin Hanna on Amazon Prime Video, Esme Creed-Miles reveals she’s looking forward to reclaiming her “freedom.”

The actors and crew are putting the finishing touches on Hanna’s story before the third and final season premieres on November 24 in its entirety. The Washington Newsday visited with performers Creed-Miles, Mireille Enos, Ray Liotta, and creator David Farr ahead of the show’s premiere to learn about their “method” acting skills and the show’s non-celebratory finish.

“It’s been such a f****** privilege to do this and to be given the opportunity to star in a program at this age,” Creed-Miles said in an interview with The Washington Newsday. “But there are other things I want to accomplish with my life, such as have more flexibility and work on other projects.”

“I was pretty completely dedicated to Hanna for eight months of the year, and that didn’t leave me much time for other things.” So I’m really looking forward to seeing what the future holds,” she remarked.

According to Enos, who claims she was briefed on the voyage by Farr before Season 1, the cast understood Hanna was likely to end after Season 3. “I didn’t know the inside specifics,” Enos said, “but I knew where we were going, and it’s a great sensation actually getting to close something with consciousness.”

Hanna premiered in March 2019 as a spiritual sequel to the 2011 film of the same name, which was also written and directed by Farr. Hanna, played by Creed-Miles, was previously played by Saoirse Ronan, while Marissa Wiegler, played by Enos, was formerly played by Cate Blanchett.

For Creed-Miles and Enos, it's the end of a three-year adventure, but for Farr, it's been a decade in the making. "I always envisaged it in three acts loosely speaking," he told The Washington Newsday. In Season 1, the girl must recognize that she is not the person she has been brainwashed to be. Season 2 is about adolescence, meeting her peers and navigating all of life's complexities. As a result, Season 3 was always going to be about Hanna maturing." Ray Liotta remained aloof. Ray Liotta has been cast as Gordon, raising the stakes even higher for Hanna and the other skilled agents.