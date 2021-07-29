Esmé Bianco and Marilyn Manson: The Allegations of the ‘Game of Thrones’ Star

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson, Esmé Bianco’s former boyfriend, has been accused of sexual battery, sexual assault, and violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act.

Attorneys defending Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, said on Wednesday that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the statute of limitations had run out.

Some of these events occurred between 2009 and 2011, according to Bianco, who is best known for her role as Ros in Game of Thrones. Manson’s lawyers claim that this is outside the statute of limitations for these types of crimes in California.

Bianco is “cynically and dishonestly aiming to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement,” according to a motion filed by Manson’s legal team, which was seen by Insider.

Esmé Bianco’s Claims Against Marilyn Manson

Bianco claims that she met Manson in 2005, when he was married to Dita Von Teese, in her case, which was filed in April and also names Manson’s former manager, Tony Ciulla, and Ciulla’s management business.

According to the lawsuit, Manson proposed film project ideas to Bianco while he was married, and then made “sexual overtures” to her after their divorce in 2007, asking nude images.

According to the court records, he continued to propose film projects for them to work on that never materialized until 2009, when he flew the British-born actress to Los Angeles to work on the video for his song “I Want To Kill You Like They Do In the Movies.”

“Upon arrival, Ms. Bianco discovered that there was no crew present, and she was supposed to stay at Mr. Warner’s home” for the shoot, according to the lawsuit. During filming, Bianco claims she was plied with narcotics and alcohol, as well as deprived of food and sleep.

The rock singer is accused of tying her up, hitting her with a whip, electrocuting her, and threatening to come into her room and rape her throughout the night, according to the lawsuit.

Bianco expressed concern that protesting would jeopardize her professional prospects, and she believed Manson was simply “eccentric.”

She claims she has never seen the footage shot and that this music video has never been distributed to her knowledge.

Manson and Bianco started dating in May 2009, and she was pregnant at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.