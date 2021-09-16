Eric’s decision to choose Adam over Rahim in ‘Sex Education’ downplays the trauma of gay bullying.

Sex Education has a well-deserved reputation for depicting LGBTQ+ individuals. But that doesn’t make it any less painful that the Netflix program chose to ignore the experiences of thousands of queer people by having gay character Eric (played by Ncuti Gatwa) date his ex-bully Adam (Connor Swindells) over the man who loved him unconditionally, Rahim (Sami Outalbali).

The Netflix show has been hailed for including moments of actually practical sex education within the comedy and drama of the plot during its two-season run (a third season will premiere on September 17).

This is especially beneficial for LGBTQ+ individuals. In many schools, LGBTQ+ students may not receive any instruction on how to have safe sex with a same-sex partner – or may receive instruction that is still polluted by stigmas from the AIDS crisis.

When the 2020 school year began in September last year, inclusive relationships and sex education became a compulsory element of the curriculum in the United Kingdom, where Sex Education is shot. Many schools in the United States still teach abstinence-only sexual education to straight students, with no mention of how to have happy and healthy love and sexual relationships with people of the same sex.

Eric’s love mishaps may be the only depiction of homosexual sex and relationships that many kids are exposed to in this era. Eric’s story has been groundbreaking for the most part.

A show hasn’t attempted to explore what it’s like to be a young homosexual man in the British equivalent of high school since Charlie Hunnam’s character in the U.K. version of Queer as Folk 20 years ago. Eric’s ever-changing relationship with a religion that he was raised in but rejects him, as well as his explorations of gender identity, should be applauded for the show’s complexity.

The first season of Sex Education should also be commended for addressing the challenges of coming out as gay while still in school. Many other Netflix teen shows contain LGBTQ+ students, but the majority of them are minor characters whose sexuality is universally accepted.

This isn’t the case. This is a condensed version of the information.