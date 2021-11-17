Eric Love, who is he? Meet the ‘Pardon Joe Exotic’ Millionaire Campaigner.

Tiger King 2 is now available on Netflix, and the first episode is just as wild as you’d imagined. The first episode, “Beg Your Pardon,” introduces viewers to a slew of new characters who have decided to join the Tiger King bandwagon. Eric Love, a Texas businessman, was one of the most powerful drivers behind the ‘Pardon Joe Exotic’ campaign in late 2020 and early 2021.

After being found guilty of a murder-for-hire conspiracy to assassinate his long-time adversary, Carole Baskin, Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in jail. Exotic was found guilty of 17 federal charges of animal mistreatment in addition to the murder-for-hire accusations.

Everything you need to know about Tiger King 2’s Eric Love may be found in the Washington Newsday.

Eric Love, who is he?

Eric Love, a self-described millionaire, philanthropist, former police officer, and private investigator from Texas, is a self-described millionaire, philanthropist, retired police officer, and private investigator.

In late 2020, he became the chairman of Team Tiger, a collection of attorneys, lawyers, and Exotic’s friends who banded together to lobby President Donald Trump for Exotic’s presidential pardon.

According to Spectrum Local News, after seeing Tiger King with his wife, Love wrote Exotic a letter in which he stated that he has a “excellent shot” at getting Exotic out of prison through a presidential pardon.

Love flew from Fort Worth, Texas to Washington, D.C. with members of his Team Tiger to petition Trump to pardon Exotic.

To deliver to the White House, Love created a 257-page document. “Throughout the paper, it’s written this will establish Joe is innocent,” he told local reporters before setting off on his quest. Eric Love of Fort Worth hopes to deliver this document to @POTUS in D.C. tomorrow. @realDonaldTrump has been asked to pardon Joe Exotic by Love and Team Tiger. Love flew out of DFW today with the briefcase. #JoeExotic #TigerKing #carolebaskin pic.twitter.com/bUmU2nVmMY Ashley Claster (@AshleyClaster) (@AshleyClaster) (@AshleyClaster) (@As 10th of September, 2020 They even attended a pro-Trump event in Washington, wearing “please forgive Joe Exotic” t-shirts and holding a giant orange tiger-striped banner with the words “Pardon Joe Exotic.” A Republican fan told Love and Team Tiger they weren’t welcome at the demonstration in an unpleasant incident depicted in Tiger King, and. This is a condensed version of the information.