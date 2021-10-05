Episode 8 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ recap: One Step Forward, Two Steps Back

Only Murders in the Building’s eighth episode was possibly the most intense yet. Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin) were correct in suspecting the Dimas of being criminals, but they were incorrect in pinning Tim Kono’s murder on them.

Below is a complete recap of the tense eighth episode from this website.

Following up on the non-verbal story from Episode 7, the latest segment continued up with Teddy Dimas’ (Nathan Lane) son Theo (James Caverly) kidnapping Mabel and Oscar. In the back of a van that was used to take dead bodies to a mortuary, he had them blindfolded and gagged. The Dimas were grave thieves in the previous episode, stealing valuables from the deceased and selling it on the black market for a profit.

Teddy greeted Oliver and Mabel, apologizing for the inconvenience and inviting them to chat in the back of his car. Teddy confronted Oliver and Mabel as they returned to the Arconia, telling them to stop their podcast (which he financed) just as it was taking off. He gave them a 24-hour deadline, and Oliver and Mabel hurried to find Charles so that they could finish the podcast.

Charles and Jan (Amy Ryan) greeted them both with a major breakthrough in their case when they arrived at Charles’ flat. They were able to gain access to Tim Kono’s phone and piece together a sequence of events leading up to his death. That evening, our favorite crime-solving trio pieced together a case that pointed to Theo and Teddy Dimas as Tim Kono’s killers with the help of Jan and several podcast followers.

Oliver even did a dramatic re-enactment of the incident. Theo had authored Tim’s suicide note, which Tim had discovered and questioned Theo about, according to his version of events. Theo then activated the fire alarm outside Tim’s flat as part of his complex plan to murder him. This meant that when Tim went to leave his apartment like the other tenants, Theo was waiting outside with a revolver in his hand and shot Tim in the apartment doorway.

Except for Jan, who disagreed with Oliver’s timetable. This is a condensed version of the information.