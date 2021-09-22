Episode 6 Recap: A New Suspect and New Leads on ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Only Murders in the Building is the name of the game. In Episode 6, titled “To Protect and Serve,” new leads in the Tim Kono case were revealed. The podcast “Only Murders in the Building,” hosted by Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short), and Charles (Steve Martin), has (sort of) taken off, attracting the attention of Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph), the cop who solved the Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) case in Episode 1. She had established that his death was caused by suicide, but she is now calling into question her own inquiry after discovering that crucial pieces of evidence were never given over for study. Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 recap is available on this page.

Detective Williams went home from a long day at work to discover her pregnant wife painting the nursery for their son and listening to Mabel, Oliver, and Charles’ podcast “Only Murders in the Building” on the third episode. Charles and Tim Kono’s next-door neighbor Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) were discussing the cat tracks found in Tim’s flat at the time she pressed the stop button.

Detective Williams became agitated almost immediately. “You believe the cat did it?” she yelled at her wife, who was trying to convey to her that she thought the podcast could be onto something. Williams is anti-true-crime podcasts, as we discovered. They exploit the victims and their families, she believes. She stormed out of the apartment as a result, but she finally found herself in her office, browsing through the Tim Kono files.

Williams was surprised to learn that the toxicology reports and Tim Kono’s cell phone had not been forwarded for analysis, prompting her to cast doubt on the entire case. Williams, however, believed it was beyond her authority to revisit the case, afraid that her job would be jeopardized if her boss discovered faults. Instead, she wrapped the phone in a package and addressed it to Mabel Mora at the Arconia, where it would be found by our favorite crime-solving three.

Meanwhile, Oliver, Charles, Mabel, and Oscar (Aaron Dominguez) were continued exploring around the tattoo shop of Tavo (Esteban Benito).