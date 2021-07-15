Episode 5 Recap: The Queens Take It to the ‘Pink Table Talk’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′

The judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race are frequently derided for demanding that every queen show them vulnerability, but All Stars 6 Episode 5 presents a compelling case for why vulnerability is such a vital talent for any queen serious about winning.

When contestants eventually let down their guard, some of the best moments of Drag Race have occurred. In reality, the show was founded on vulnerability in many respects. Season 1 of the show, after all, felt like your typical bubbly but hollow reality show until Ongina disclosed onstage that she was HIV positive. The show sprang to life after that.

However, the show has never been able to come up with a challenge that truly tests the competitors’ vulnerability. It’s tried—remember that bizarre mini-challenge in Season 5 where everyone had to give a sad story and everyone laughed except Detox, who told a horrible narrative about a car accident she’d been in? However, it has never been successful.

That’s all there is to it till “Pink Table Talk.” The queens are charged with organizing a confessional talk show in the style of Red Table Talk, the Facebook Watch Show that has given us TV moments like Jada Pinkett-Smith confessing her infidelity in her marriage to Will Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris reading Olivia Jade to filth.

Post-deliberation

The queens must first discuss Yara’s return home. Except for Yara’s, all of the lipsticks in the box are for her, with the queens claiming that she effectively gave them a justification to vote her out when she refused to defend her case.

Unfortunately for Jan, she failed to see these signals and revealed that she voted for A’Keria. Jan tries to justify her actions, but Scarlet assures her that she doesn’t need the group’s approval to vote a certain way. Of fact, several seasons of All Stars have demonstrated that you do— you miss the way your fellow contestants vote, and your odds of going home skyrocket because people are unsure whether or not they can trust you. From the opening few minutes of this episode, it appears that we’re on our way to a situation in which Jan is on the bottom.

The Main Obstacle

Ru enters after the vote decisions have been discussed. This is a condensed version of the information.