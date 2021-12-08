Episode 4 of ‘Hawkeye’ introduces Florence Pugh’s version of Black Widow.

Clint’s history catches up with him in Hawkeye Episode 4 as a Black Widow cousin aggressively reveals herself.

In the episode “Partners, Am I Right?” (available now on Disney+), Kate’s (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint’s (Jeremy Renner) relationship blossomed, then fell apart. While a fresh threat appeared to obstruct, the LARPers returned to assist. In addition, we discovered more about the Tracksuit Mafia and their ties to Kate’s stepfather, Jack.

We’re getting close to the finish of the Hawkeye season now, with only two episodes left until the holiday finale. On Disney+, here’s a rundown of everything that happened in Hawkeye Episode 4.

Associated with the Tracksuit Mafia

Following up on the cliffhanger from Episode 3, Kate and Clint are found snooping about the Bishop home by Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), who is holding Clint’s throat with the Ronan sword. Eleanor (Vera Farmiga), Kate’s mother, enters the room to calm things down, and Jack is taken aback when he finds they have an Avenger in the house.

Clint observes Jack’s possession of the Ronan Sword and swipes it as he leaves the house. Eleanor begs Clint to keep Kate safe and wants him to forget about the Tracksuit Mafia case before he departs. Clint discovers that Jack’s company Sloan LTD is a front for the Tracksuit Mafia, implying that Eleanor knows more than she’s letting on.

Back at Kate’s opulent childhood home, Kate appears to be warming up to Jack when she notices how happy he makes her mother. Kate and Eleanor are amused by his ridiculous dad-isms.

Kate’s hopes for a happy family with her soon-to-be stepfather are destroyed, however, when Clint informs her that her suspicions about him were right.

Despite the fact that Kate may have missed out on having a surrogate father figure, Clint appears to be filling the need. He teaches her how to knock a man out with a coin while spending an evening of Christmas happiness with her, and then tells her about the night he met Natasha Romanoff.

It'd be fascinating to learn more about Clint and Natasha's beginnings. Clint is still hurting from her death, as Hawkeye has shown us, and tells Kate.