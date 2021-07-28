Episode 4 of ‘Gossip Girl’ recap: A Ceasefire for the Ages

To say the least, Gossip Girl Episode 4, dubbed “Fire Walks with Z,” was an emotional rollercoaster. This week, we said goodbye to the Thomas Doherty/Max Wolfe show and focused on Julien (Jordan Alexander) and Zoya (Whitney Peak), the two females who were the driving force behind Gossip Girl’s return.

From the start, Episode 4 was going to be fantastic.

It’s Z’s birthday, and her wealthy boyfriend Obie (Eli Brown) has arranged for food trucks to come to the school and serve crepes to all of the other wealthy students. Zoya, who refuses to celebrate her birthday every year, couldn’t get enough of the sweet sweets.

Soon after, we learn that Zoya and Julien’s mother died while giving birth to Zoya. Zoya had always blamed herself, despite the fact that she had a long-term autoimmune condition that contributed to her death.

A new and improved Julien (who has taken it upon herself to be more “real”) extends an olive branch to Zoya and wishes her a happy birthday, which is violently rebuffed on the front steps. Ouch.

Julien (Savannah Lee Smith) may think Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) and Luna (Zi3n Moreno) are insane for showing up to school without makeup and with the goal of finding herself again (“vulnerability is the sickness of the masses!” exclaims Monet), but they are the insane ones at Constance Billard.

They appear hell-bent on ruining Zoya and re-establishing Julien’s dominance, and it’s not for Julien’s benefit, but for their own. It’s all because, if Julien is the Queen Bee, they’ll stay famous and benefit from being linked with a social media celebrity like Julien. It’s humiliating and cruel, but that’s Gossip Girl for you.

They take matters into their own hands and threaten Zoya and her family with death. Remember in Episode 3 when Luna tried to give Zoya a makeover and Zoya revealed to Luna that her grandmother’s flat is rent-controlled and the housing board is unaware of her presence?

That, as one might assume, came back to haunt her.

Luna informed the housing board, and now Zoya’s father is fighting to keep their apartment. This is a condensed version of the information.