Episode 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ suggests that anyone, including Sting, could be a suspect.

Only Murders in the Building episode 3 saw Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), the unlikely dream team, begin their investigation into the murder of their neighbor Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). The trio believes the murderer lives in the building, but the police believe he committed suicide.

Mabel’s link to Tim Kono was explored in episode 2, but this time it’s all about the strange and amazing tenants that share her apartment in The Arconia in New York City. Only Murders in the Building, episode 3, titled “How Well Do You Know Your Neighbors?” has a full summary on this page.

Recap of Episode 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Ursula (Vanessa Aspillaga), the Arconia’s building manager, continues to deliver her never-ending supplies of gut milk, as well as all of her paperwork on the “s***ball Tim Kono.” Ursula’s files contain a number of complaints about Tim filed by neighbors in the building before to his death, and Charles and Oliver are hopeful that the complaints may lead them to Tim’s killer as well as a plausible motive.

In the meantime, Charles and Mabel are having a hilarious text chat. Charles is worried about how to bring Mabel to Oliver’s apartment to discuss the suspects in Tim’s death. He settles on “Aloha” and signs off his text with his entire name, as if it were an email. Their friendship is blooming well, and they are quickly becoming the ideal pair. Let’s hope it doesn’t break apart when they investigate Tim Kono’s case further.

When the three gets together, they finally talk about the enigmatic man in the white tie-dye hoodie who appeared in the first episode. On the evening Tim died, Charles told Mabel and Oliver that he spotted a person in the hooded jumper heading upstairs while the rest of the building rushed for the emergency exit due to the sound of the fire alarm.

Charles might have a point. He also suspects Tim’s fiancée, and Mabel smartly hints that the “tie-dye guy” could be the fiancée in disguise.

The dream partnership of Charles and Mabel is starting to take shape! They take matters into their own hands—as Oliver does elsewhere.