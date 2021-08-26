Episode 11 Recap: A Triumphant Comeback and a Sad Goodbye on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′

The power of RuPaul’s Drag Race is demonstrated in All Stars 6 Episode 11. The challenge is mediocre, and the runway is uninspired, but the show pulls off a near-perfect reality TV arc that elevates it to a fantastic episode.

With a few exceptions, every time a queen returned to the competition after being ousted, it was a complete waste of time. Either they immediately return home or they soon demonstrate why they returned home in the first place.

This time, though, it’s not the case. Eureka makes a good comeback this time, with a strong win, a strong runway look, and a very strong lip-sync—though we’ll get to the concerns with the lip-sync later.

Eureka makes a compelling case for why she should be in the top four in this episode, which is now available on Paramount+. Regrettably, this means that another deserving queen will be eliminated—a queen that I had chosen as my winner throughout these recaps.

“The Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent Monologues” begins with the revelation that Eureka defeated Silky and her incredible six-episode run in last week’s final lip-sync.

Some may find it disappointing that Silky performed so admirably only to fall at the final hurdle, but as I argued last week, it’s a win-win situation for her—she won’t have to compete in the main competition against girls who have outperformed her, she’ll finally get the bookings she deserves, and she’s set herself up perfectly for another run on All Stars, this time better prepared.

Eureka’s victory puts her back in the competition, but she remains the underdog because she has yet to win a task.

Fortunately, this week’s maxi-challenge is ideal for her (almost too perfectly, but we will leave that particular drag conspiracy theory at the door). The queens are tasked with writing a speech for the titled “Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent Monologues,” a set of talks that are completely separate from The Vagina Monologues in terms of legality.

We’re skipping through the mini-challenge since it’s nothing more than an extended ad for Levi’s Pride, and it’s not even a particularly nice one.

The c-word is spelled out as Ginger in “The Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent Monologues.” This is a condensed version of the information.