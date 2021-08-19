Episode 10 Recap: A Lip-Sync Smackdown for the Ages on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6′

The sixth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars may have finally broken the show’s curse of terrible twists.

The “Rudemption Lip Sync Smackdown” stands out from the rest of the All Stars twists for two reasons. First and foremost, it added something to the show that had previously been lacking. Lip Syncs For Your Legacy are entertaining, but they’ll never match the frenetic desperation to stay in the game that drives the best Lip Syncs For Your Life.

The Reverend Doctor Silky Nutmeg Ganache was the second component that made this “game inside a game” a success.

The other four queens were told that a “game inside a game” had been going on throughout the competition before fans got to see Silky’s history-making lip-sync run. The eliminated queens were competing in a winner-stays-on lip-sync challenge, with the final champion returning to the competition.

The judgment is still out on whether it would have been better to display this challenge at the end of each episode, or possibly on Untucked. It could have been amusing to watch the queens go, knowing that they were about to suffer one last humiliation at the hands of Silky.

Instead, we’ll be able to witness the competition with the other queens. Ra’Jah says Silky’s flat shoes are “from the Ginger Minj collection,” which makes for some amusing situations. We don’t see much of Trinity, who appears to be taking a well-deserved break.

Here’s how it went down with the lip syncs.

Jiggly Caliente against Serena ChaCha

One issue with this format is that it renders early lip syncs largely pointless. These early competitors are nothing more than fodder for the later queens to sift through.

Nonetheless, Jiggly wins, with Serena’s rather infantile pigtail-based performance failing to match the song’s fierceness (“Free Your Mind” by En Vogue).

Jiggly Nutmeg Ganache vs. Silky Nutmeg Ganache

In the beginning of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” the self-described “two obese b****** in leopard” seem evenly balanced. Jiggly has a hilarious part with a lollipop that is a nice homage to her Season 4 run. Silky has the moves.

Silky, on the other hand, begins to make drinks with it. This is a condensed version of the information.