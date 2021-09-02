Enhypen, a K-pop group, has five members who have tested positive with COVID.

Five members of Enhypen, a seven-piece K-pop boy band, tested positive for COVID on Thursday, according to the group’s agency.

According to a statement from the band’s agency, Belift Lab, members Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, and Sunghoon were diagnosed with COVID while undergoing self-quarantine following a positive case at a production site on August 25.

According to Soompi, the remark was posted on Weverse, a Korean mobile app and web platform where fans and artists may engage.

The band was placed in self-quarantine on August 26 due to close contact with a COVID patient at the production facility, according to the agency.

Following confirmation of the COVID case at the production site, all those present, including the artists, were subjected to PCR testing, according to the statement. At the time, they were proven to be negative and placed in self-quarantine.

Jake began to display signs on August 29th, including coughing and a temperature. After presenting his symptoms to the local government health clinic, he underwent PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing. On August 30, he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to the statement, Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, and Sunghoon began experiencing identical symptoms on August 30 and underwent PCR testing, which revealed they had COVID as well.

According to the statement, all of the artists and employees under quarantine tested themselves for COVID twice a day and meticulously monitored their health, undergoing PCR testing as soon as any symptoms occurred.

The affected artists are currently exhibiting moderate symptoms, according to Belift Lab, and the “necessary measures” are being implemented as directed by local health regulators, including assignment and relocation to treatment centers.

Encouragement for a Quick Recovery

“Our organization will provide full support for the members’ speedy recovery, emphasizing the health and safety of our artists as our greatest priority,” according to the agency, which also declared that it will “continue to cooperate fully with requests and directions from government health authorities.”

“We regret that we were unable to prevent the incidence of this series of infections despite our efforts to guarantee that measures were in place on site,” the agency added.

The group does not have any concerts or activities booked at this moment, according to the agency’s website.

