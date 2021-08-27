Ending and End Credit Scene of the New ‘Candyman’ Film Explained

The latest Candyman picture does not have the same satisfying conclusion as its predecessor. While the story ends, the credit sequence hints that there are more stories in the works that could continue the Candyman’s story.

Anthony McCoy (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is an artist who is dragged into the legend of Candyman as part of a new project in the 2021 film directed by Nia DaCosta, with Jordan Peele co-writing and producing.

As additional victims start to drop around him, Anthony’s partner Brianna (Teyonnah Paris) observes as he deteriorates, seemingly becoming obsessed with the urban legend.

However, there’s more to this story than obsession, and Candyman means a lot more to Anthony than he understands.

The finale and end credit scene go into much detail about this, as well as how Candyman’s ‘hive’ implies that these stories will never end.

There are spoilers for Candyman’s ending and end-credit scene ahead.

Explanation of the Candyman’s Ending

William Burke (Colman Domingo) tells Brianna, “Candyman ain’t a ‘him.'” This is one of the most famous lines from the new Candyman. Candyman is the hive as a whole.”

When it becomes evident that there are more Candyman figures around than first thought, this sentence becomes crucial to the ending.

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>

<[endif]–>