‘Encounter,’ Riz Ahmed’s New Film, Isn’t Sci-Fi; ‘This Is Now-Fi.’

“This isn’t science fiction; it’s now-fi.”

Riz Ahmed has made a career out of breaking barriers in film and television while continually choosing roles that are unlike his previous ones. Ahmed, the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Sound of Metal and the first Muslim and Asian actor to win an Emmy in a Leading Role for The Night Of, continues to challenge stereotypes in his new film Encounter (in theaters December 10). Ahmed plays Malik Khan, a father attempting to safeguard his children from an approaching alien menace, in Michael Pearce’s film. But, according to Ahmed, it’s more than just a science fiction film. “It’s about something more urgent, something more grounded.” Ahmed’s Malik is a big component of the film’s foundation. “He is someone who is unsure if he is wanted in society, if he is properly welcomed in the country for which he has fought and served to protect.” Encounter attracted to Ahmed because of all the levels and genres it connects. “It combines our favorite elements from a variety of films to create something entirely new. That’s exactly the type of film that appeals to me.” What sets Encounter apart from other science fiction films? First and foremost, this is not a science fiction film. It’s just not the case. I’d say it has all the thrills and spills, as well as the inventiveness and grandeur of a genre film, but it’s actually more urgent than an alien invasion film. It’s about what’s going on at the moment. Malik Khan is an individual who is attempting to save his family from several planets. He believes that deciding who to trust is becoming increasingly difficult. So, this isn’t sci-fi; it’s now-fi, in my opinion. This is about something more important and grounded than science fiction. However, it still provides all of the thrills that we associate with those films.

What about Michael Pearce’s vision for Encounter drew you in the first place?

He was, after all, willing to cast me, which is usually a plus. [laughing]I went out of my way to find him. I was curious as to what he was going to do next. This is a condensed version of the information.