Empress’s Needle-Assassinated Glove Sells for a Fortune

The auction house Hermann Historica sold a glove worn by Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” of Austria on the day she was slain for 66,000 euros ($74,368).

On Sept. 10, 1898, in Geneva, Elisabeth (1837–1898), who was also Queen of Hungary by marriage, was wounded with a pointed needle by Italian anarchist Luigi Lucheni, 25, who pretended to stumble past her.

The empress wore black silk gloves, one of which was auctioned in Munich, Germany, from November 22 to 26.

In a statement, the auction company added, “Empress Elisabeth of Austria decked herself with the greatest jewelry and the finest garments.”

“The right-hand black silk glove worn by the Empress on the day of her horrific execution in 1898,” according to “Lot 3138.” It started at 12,000 euros ($13,500) and went up from there.

“Truly of the highest historical value,” the auction company added, “it would be the ultimate centerpiece in any collection pertaining to Empress Elisabeth.”

“With my seal and handwritten signature that Her Majesty the Empress Elisabeth had this glove on her hand when she was assassinated on September 10th, 1898 and that I personally plucked the glove from the dead body and saved it as a keepsake,” the count said in a letter.

“Empress Elisabeth of Austria, beloved across the world,” the auction house added, “had a predilection for a distinct form of ornamentation, namely magnificent jewels and the finest clothes.” “As a result, Sisi lovers will be ecstatic about the items in this auction once again. A pair of excellent, tiny shoes adorned with rhinestones in a heart shape is predicted to bring 2,500 euros [$2,800] in addition to an attractive summer dress in white silk (guide price 10,000 Euros [$11,262]). Nearly 900 pieces were offered in the autumn auction, ranging from arts and crafts to weaponry and armor, as well as other antiques. The “Prince of Orange as Cupid” oil painting on oak by Nicolas Maes, a Rembrandt follower, was among the items up for auction.

According to the auction company, there was also “a particularly magnificent specimen, notably the rarest uniform of a drummer in the imperial army in Russia circa 1906.” “Both the gold trim and the. This is a condensed version of the information.