Employers should require employees to “please get vaccinated now,” according to Biden.

President Joe Biden urged American leaders to take President Barack Obama’s lead and require their own personnel to “please get vaccinated today.”

“If you’re a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or municipal leader who’s been waiting for full FDA approval to compel vaccines, I urge you to do it now, to require it. Make your personnel get vaccinated or face rigorous obligations, like I did last month,” Biden added.

His comments come on the same day that the FDA granted Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccines their first full approval. He addressed this latest milestone by saying that the FDA conducted “mountains” of testing to determine that the COVID shot was “without a doubt” safe and very effective.

As the Delta form grows stronger, Biden emphasized the necessity of getting vaccinated as a strategy to combat the rising number of COVID-19 infections, particularly among the unvaccinated.

“The vast majority of those in hospitals with Covid-19, and almost all of those who die from Covid-19, are not vaccinated,” Biden stated. “Your chance of severe disease with COVID-19 is very, very low if you are fully immunized — both vaccinations plus two weeks.”

The FDA reported that the Pfizer COVID vaccination was 91 percent effective in preventing the infection.

During the clinical trials of the Pfizer vaccine, about 12,000 participants were followed for at least six months, with more than half being followed for at least four months.

Some regions have been ordering their employees to get vaccinated or risk serious punishments after Pfizer received final permission. New York City’s most recent and important vaccination mandate is that all public school employees must be immunized by September 27.

“People want these vaccines all throughout the world, and they want them here in America,” he stated. “They’re free, convenient, and ready when you are. So please go today, for yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your country.”