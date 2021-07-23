Employers in New York City should be required to provide COVID vaccines, according to Mayor Bill De Blasio.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City called on private companies in the city to issue COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Friday.

For his weekly Friday appearance on WYNC, De Blasio called into The Brian Lehrer Show podcast to discuss the mayor’s efforts to get New York City vaccinated. He began by addressing the city’s most recent decree, which went into effect on Wednesday and was geared at public healthcare staff.

“We’re going to respect our employees, but we’re also saying very clearly that you have to get vaccinated or tested once a week if you work in public health care,” de Blasio added. “We’ll give you every chance if you don’t agree to one of those things, but if you don’t agree to one of those things, you’ll be suspended without pay.”

According to data from NYC Health, about 4.5 million people in New York City are completely immunized. The immunization rate for public healthcare professionals is around 60%, according to Dr. Mitchell Katz, President and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals.

Mayor London Breed said in June that all city workers must be vaccinated, which was brought up by host Brian Lehrer. According to the law, city workers in the Bay Area have until July 29 to report their immunization status. Following FDA approval of a vaccination, those employees have up to 10 weeks to obtain the dose.

De Blasio praised Mayor Breed for her efforts to get her city vaccinated, but he declined to say whether similar restrictions might be implemented in the future in New York City. De Blasio believes that such mandates will set off a domino effect, with the business sector imposing its own vaccination mandates.

“We tried for nearly a year on a strictly voluntary basis. De Blasio stated, “We explored every type of incentive.” “But now we have to go a step further. As a result, we’ve come to the end of a fully voluntary system. It’s time for more mandates of various kinds, in various locations, and with various approaches.”

The mayor stated that while he values private enterprises, he believes that at the very least, larger corporations should begin issuing vaccination mandates right away. Employment, independence, and the potential to "life again" were all key motivators for him to be vaccinated.