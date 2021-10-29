Employees who oppose the COVID vaccine mandate win a little victory in court and will keep their jobs for the time being.

According to the Associated Press, a Louisiana appeals court ruled that the state’s largest health system cannot fire or reprimand employees who refuse to comply with a COVID-19 vaccine requirement while the mandate’s validity is being disputed in court. All of Ochsner Health’s 32,000 employees across the state, as well as a tiny area of Mississippi, have until Friday to get properly vaccinated against the virus or risk being fired.

The verdict was handed down by the Shreveport-based 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal on Thursday. The lawsuit against the mandate, filed on October 5 by dozens of employees from Ochsner’s Shreveport facility, was dismissed by State District Judge Craig Marcotte, but the three-judge panel ordered him to hold a hearing for the mandate and to halt its enforcement until a ruling on its legality was issued, according to the Associated Press.

The day after the lawsuit was filed, Ochsner LSU Health’s chief executive officer, Chuck Daigle, stated that the system “firmly supports the science and evidence that demonstrates the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination.”

COVID-19 vaccine, according to Daigle, “dramatically lowers transmission, severity of symptoms, hospitalizations, and death.”

In a news release earlier this month, Jimmy Faircloth, a lawyer representing certain Ochsner employees, said the vaccine mandate is a “unlawful coerced decision.”

“Every day, we have more calls and emails from employees around the state who have to choose between taking drugs they don’t want and feeding their family,” Faircloth said.

On Friday morning, Ochsner was unavailable for comment.

Although the 2nd Circuit’s decisions are not binding on district courts outside of north Louisiana, Faircloth believes that the ruling sends a message to businesses across the state that vaccine mandates are likely illegal.

This is because temporary restraining orders can only be issued if the parties seeking them have a fair probability of succeeding, according to him.

A request for a similar injunction and resumption of a case against Ochsner Lafayette General Health was denied on Wednesday by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal, which includes 21 southwest and central parishes.

The 3rd Circuit panel wrote, “We find no error in the trial court’s ruling.”

Faircloth said he has petitioned the Louisiana Supreme Court to reverse the dismissal of the case by District Judge Thomas Frederick.

