Employees at Kroger describe the ‘horrifying’ Tennessee shooting as “I’m Gonna Die.”

Employees at the Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, recalled running for their lives when the shooter began fire on Thursday.

Brignetta Dickerson told WREG, a Tennessee television news station, that she and others initially mistook the shots for balloons popping.

However, they soon recognized the sound was gunfire, and she dashed to the store’s back.

“And then he appears behind us and begins shooting. And he continued to shoot, shoot, shoot. Dickerson claimed, “He shot one of my coworkers in the skull and one of my customers in the stomach.”

She claimed she overheard her shot-in-the-head coworker exclaim, “I want my mother.” “Please contact my mother.”

Dickerson claimed she tried to contact his mother and “left her a voicemail that he was alert and talking,” according to her.

Police eventually arrived.

“Police came to the back and instructed us to stay right there and don’t move,” Dickerson told the site.

Jean Kurzawski, another employee, said she was at the back of the store when the shooting occurred. Kurzawski noticed people running from the front of the store to the back shortly after. She dashed towards the nearest escape.

Kurzawski WKRN: “We were out in the open, so we found a space in the back of those buildings in a little corner, and we simply stayed in that corner.”

She admitted that she wasn’t sure she’d make it.

“All I can think is, ‘Oh, I’m going to die, I’m going to die.’ He’s going to shoot me; he’ll shoot me.’ She went on to say, “That was the most terrifying experience I’ve ever, ever had.”

According to Collierville police, the gunman who opened fire in the Kroger’s on Thursday shot a total of 15 individuals, killing one of them, Olivia King.

The suspect also died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to law enforcement sources.

Those being treated for their injuries, according to Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane, are in stable condition, according to a press conference held Friday morning.

“Thankfully, our prayers were answered, and no one was killed overnight. There are still some folks fighting, so keep praying for them as well,” Lane said.

During Friday’s conference, Lane refused to name the shooter, but claimed he was a Kroger third-party vendor. This is a condensed version of the information.