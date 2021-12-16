Employee claims her boss stole half of her lunch, and the internet backs her up.

One Redditor reported a weird occurrence that occurred at work in a short but informative post on the forum r/anitwork.

User bunnybunbun777 claimed in the post, which has received over 23,000 votes, that she returned from a toilet break at work to find her lunchbox open and half of her dinner gone.

“Perplexed, I inquired of an older lady sitting next to me about what had occurred. Our boss walked in, saw the food on the table, took half of it on a plate, and left for a meeting, she said.

Commenters jumped on the thread to express their dissatisfaction with the employee’s handling of the incident.

While “eating someone else’s lunch” did not top Inc.’s list of workplace lunchtime dos and don’ts in 2015, the publication believes there are a few things to bear in mind.

Instead of eating at a desk, Diane Gottsman, owner of the Protocol School of Texas, suggests that lunchtime might be an excellent opportunity to socialize with coworkers. She notes, “An isolated coworker is often not a happy coworker.”

The coronavirus epidemic also affected lunchtime habits in the workplace – for those still working from an office, as CNN reported in a July 2020 piece.

“Whether it’s daily free lunches, an occasional incentive like pizza or bagels to celebrate an accomplishment, or an extra long meeting with a catered lunch,” the report adds, “employers frequently use free food to reward or inspire their personnel.” These opportunities may be tougher to come by nowadays, with social distancing norms and other safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic was mentioned by some readers on the viral Reddit post as one of the reasons why no one else should be handling her food.

“Are we in the middle of a pandemic?” one commenter wondered. “WTF?” says the speaker. Others claim that she owes someone her meal.

“Definitely report them to someone who is truly [f***ed] up,” one person said. “I’d be [pi**ed]… as enraged as a [h**l].” When she got outraged and said how “inappropriate” it was, her coworker urged her to “just brush it off” and that it’s “to be expected,” according to the Redditor. Another point to consider. This is a condensed version of the information.