Employee claims a coworker sexually harassed her because of her viral video outfit.

After claiming that her male coworker sexually harassed her for wearing leggings to her warehouse job, a woman went viral on TikTok.

Fena Reti, also known as @fena reti on TikTok, shared the video on Thursday, and it has now gained over 1 million views and 2,800 comments.

The text on the screen stated, “A coworker I recently met made me feel really uncomfortable for wearing leggings.” “So I dressed up like I typically do today to avoid the male gaze.” Reti stood in front of the camera in the video to demonstrate the clothes she said she wore after her coworker made allegedly indecent remarks. Under her fluorescent orange work vest, she stated she was wearing a baseball cap, trousers, and a sweater.

In the video, she claims that when her coworker spotted her dress, he made a remark that irritated her.

“When he saw me, he came to a halt and said, ‘Can I just say, no matter how lovely you are, you look like sh*t today,” the video’s text said.

Many users advised Reti to document the situation and report it to her boss in the comments. She replied that she was taking action, but that she wished she didn’t have to go to such lengths to feel safe at work. From the tapes, it was unclear where the woman worked or who the accused harasser was.

“This is known as a hostile work environment, and it is really illegal,” said one commenter who claimed to be in HR. “Please contact your HR department or register a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission!” These types of reports are more common than one may believe. A poll of more than 3,000 college-educated persons aged 21 to 65 with full-time white-collar occupations was led by Sylvia Ann Hewlett, the founder of a New York-based think tank.

She discovered that one-third of the women she polled said they had been harassed at work. Men made up roughly 97 percent of the perpetrators. When it comes to male-dominated blue-collar jobs, such as warehouse employment, the percentages are even worse.

Only about a quarter of victims file official charges against their harasser, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Studies have also discovered that in usually male-dominated organizations that undertake labor that is traditionally male-dominated. This is a condensed version of the information.