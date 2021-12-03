Emotions are depicted differently in American and Russian children’s stories, according to a study.

How do parents and literature in Russia and the United States express emotions differently? According to a study, Russian parents are more prone to read to their children books that reflect unpleasant “difficult” feelings.

According to the authors of a study published in the journal Emotion, there are cultural disparities in the way “various models of emotions” are cultivated in the United States and Russia. According to the study, in the United States, there is a greater emphasis on good emotions and less emphasis on negative emotions than in Russia.

The researchers noted, “Little is known about the methods in which parents convey these representations of emotions to children.” “Cultural products, such as popular children’s novels, may act as key transmission instruments.” “We wanted to examine how those stories could change across these two cultures since the stories we read and hear as youngsters often determine which emotions we value,” study corresponding author Yulia Chentsova-Dutton said in a press release from North Carolina State University.

The researchers did two investigations to find out. In the first, they enlisted the help of 322 parents of children under the age of ten. There were three groups of parents: one with parents born and living in the United States, another with parents born in Russia but living in the United States, and the third with parents born and living in Russia.

The parents were asked to describe how well 10 various emotions, both positive and negative, were depicted in the books they had just read to their children. They observed no differences in depictions of good emotions in this study, but Russian parents acknowledged reading books with more negative emotions than their American counterparts. The Russian-American parents were caught in the middle. “Parental perceptions about grief were partially responsible for these disparities,” the researchers wrote. The studies discovered that Russian parents valued grief more than American parents, according to the institution.

According to the news release, “Russian culture appears to appreciate all emotions — including unpleasant emotions — and it is necessary to learn from these emotions.”

In the second study, the researchers compared both verbal and non-verbal portrayals of emotions in popular children’s books from the United States and Russia. They did, however, discover some intriguing contrasts, with Russian children’s books showing a “broader variety of.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.