Emmy Awards have been given out for 73 years.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences was created one month after network television was launched. “The growth of telecommunication arts and sciences, as well as promoting creative leadership in the communications industry,” according to the nonprofit organization. The Academy is still the only major organization dedicated to the television and broadband screen entertainment sector after more than 70 years.

The Television Academy has about 24,000 members who are organized into 30 peer groups with varying levels of competence, including actors, writers, directors, producers, and art directors, as well as technicians, executives, and other artisans. The Emmy Awards, television’s most prestigious and well-known awards show, is produced by this group of specialists.

The Emmy Awards are approaching their 72nd year (the Primetime Emmy Awards, that is). Since the ceremony’s inception in 1949, the television business has expanded to the point where the Emmys have been split into three separate events, each celebrating a different part of the industry. The Emmy Awards, which are given out in both primetime and daytime, recognize the greatest shows, actors, writers, directors, costumes, and other aspects of television. These are the Academy’s signature event and the one for which it is best recognized. The Artistic Emmy Awards, which telecast a week before the Primetime Emmy Awards, honor achievement in technical, creative, and craft categories, while the Engineering Emmy Awards honor achievements in television technology.

From historic wins, such as Harry Belafonte’s in 1960, to procedural changes, such as the first morning nomination announcements in 1965, to contentious years, such as Stephen Colbert’s overtly political monologue in 2017, Stacker highlights some of the most important and interesting bits of Emmys trivia. Read on to see how the Emmys have developed and evolved throughout the years, using data from the Emmys website and other news sources.

1948

The Television Academy’s founding fathers developed the Emmy Awards in 1948. The committee struggled to come up with a name for their new award until Harry Lubcke, the future Academy president, suggested “Immy,” an industry term for a television’s image-orthicon camera tube. To resemble the winged figurine, the muse of art holding up the electron of science, the name was subsequently feminized to “Emmy.”

1949

The first Emmy Awards presentation. This is a condensed version of the information.