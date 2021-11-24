Emma Hernan: Who Is She? Season 4’s New Realtor on ‘Selling Sunset’: 7 Facts

Season 4 of Selling Sunset is finally here, and two new characters have joined the ensemble, upsetting the existing quo.

Newbies In the first episode of the new series, Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela arrive at the Oppenheim Offices in Hollywood Hills, and there is conflict right away.

Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn, the original cast member of Selling Sunset, quickly argued over a shared ex-boyfriend, but who is she?

Hernan is a highly successful entrepreneur in addition to her real estate career.

Emma-Leigh & Co, her own frozen foods company, was founded in 2020, and she is the CEO.

Emma is following in her grandfather’s footsteps, who launched Yankee Trader Seafood in the 1990s, and in November 2020, she will launch her own line of plant-based tiny beef empanadas with Beyond Meat.

