Emily Ratajkowski’s Treatment by Robin Thicke Is “Terrible, Creepy” Director of the film “Blurred Lines” says.

The alleged sexual assault of Emily Ratajkowski by Robin Thicke has been described as “awful and disturbing” by the director of the “Blurred Lines” music video.

The controversial video from 2013 featured a topless Ratajkowski dancing alongside fully clothed Thicke, Pharrell Williams, and T.I. with sexually loaded and possibly menacing lyrics that downplay the notion of permission. It was directed by Diane Martel.

“We were joking up until this incident, and the boys were quite respectful.” Martel told This website that the ladies were “open and felt free.”

Thicke allegedly groped Ratajkowski’s breasts during recording the video, according to Ratajkowski, who is now 30 years old. In an excerpt from her new book, “My Body,” the model detailed the experience.

Thicke has yet to comment to the allegations in public. His agents have been contacted for comment by this publication.

According to The Sunday Times, she said in the book, “Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the chill and foreignness of a stranger’s hands caressing my bare breasts from behind.” “I turned away instinctively, returning my gaze to Robin Thicke.”

“With his eyes hidden behind his sunglasses, he flashed a foolish grin and staggered backward. My gaze shifted to the gloom beyond the set. “[The director, Diane Martel] screamed out to me, ‘Are you okay?’” she continued.

In an interview with This website on Monday, Martel elaborated on the situation, confirming that Thicke had been drinking.

“Robin did something rash; he had been drinking, which is not uncommon on the shoot of a music video. Martel described how he grasped her breasts with both hands.

“He was shaken when he heard me scream and felt Emily take his hands away from her. He understood what he’d done was completely insane. He apologised sheepishly.”

Martel stated that Thicke would not have acted in such a manner if he had not been inebriated, but that this is not an excuse.

“Knowing him, he would not have acted in this manner if he had been sober. That isn’t an excuse, but it is the truth.”

“This is the first time this has come up,” Martel replied when asked if she or Ratajkowski had wanted to speak about the alleged event sooner.

She described it as a "terrible and scary gesture." "I'm not sure how it felt for her, I'm sorry.