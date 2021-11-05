Emily Dickinson’s ‘Influence Lives On’—And the ‘Bittersweet’ Finale, according to Hailee Steinfeld.

Dickinson may be ending as Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+, but the cast group conversations, according to Hailee Steinfeld, will continue.

She played the literary legend for three seasons, but this chapter of her career is now complete.

“It’s bittersweet,” Steinfeld said in an interview with The Washington Newsday. “It’s insane to believe that, despite knowing the end was near, it’s actually happening.” When Apple TV+ released in 2019, Dickinson was one of the first movies available, and throughout its run, it won a Peabody Award, received a perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating, and spawned a new legion of Stan-level followers online for its central romance between Emily Dickinson and Sue Gilbert (Emisue).

“I believe I will gain a great deal from this experience. I’m extremely grateful that this event has introduced me to this literary legend, who has inspired me for the rest of my life.

“I’ve learned so much,” Steinfeld added, “and I can’t wait to incorporate what I’ve learned into my future endeavors.”

Emily Dickinson’s poetry was underappreciated in her time, but the show Dickinson has brought it to a new audience. Steinfeld says she now recognizes the author’s impact everywhere, having gained a fresh appreciation for her work.

“Emily’s impact may now be heard on top 40 radio stations in mainstream music. I feel like every now and then, in a discussion, I’ll hear something that reminds me of a poem she wrote or something that piques her interest.” “Perhaps it’s because I’ve spent so much time in her environment and in her thinking,” she continued, “but I’ve become more aware of it, and I do believe her impact lives on.” Season 3’s first three episodes are now accessible to watch, with each successive episode following on Friday. With the teaser showing that Emily Dickinson time travels into the future at one point, the final season promises to be as unorthodox and imaginative as ever.

Emily's sexuality is also addressed more in Season 3, and Steinfeld agrees that the program has a lot of different tones and issues to tackle.