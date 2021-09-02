Emily Brown, Regé-Jean Page’s Rumored Girlfriend

Lady Whistledown’s eye was likely drawn to Netflix’s Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page at yesterday night’s British GQ Men of the Year awards.

The 31-year-old actor, who was pictured going hand-in-hand with his alleged girlfriend Emily Brown as he accepted the Standout Performance of the Year Award in London, did not arrive alone.

Brown matched her emerald clutch bag to Page’s green look, and both wore suits.

Page, who portrayed the Duke of Hastings in the period drama, walked the red carpet alone, but the two had been seen together earlier this year.

Brown and Page were caught hugging on the street in London in February.

Emily Brown: Who Is She?

Page and Brown have been dating for a while and bought a home together in London early this year, according to JustJared.

Brown is a copywriter who has worked with well-known brands such as Nike, Converse, and Uber, according to reports.

She doesn’t have any public social media accounts right now.

She’s also a supporter of Football Beyond Borders, an education and inclusion organization that uses soccer to help young people from underprivileged situations.

Regé-Jean Page on Dating: What Has He Said?

Page has kept a low profile when it comes to his personal life.

He discussed his Bridgerton character’s romantic relationship with Daphne and how they wanted very different things in an interview with NPR.

He remarked, “I believe in that sense, it reminds me of every relationship I’ve ever had.”

“I think it’s figuring out how to make both people protagonists in a relationship and how that necessitates compromise…

“I think the constant conversation that I was most interested in investigating is figuring out how to open the doors in yourself that make you worthy of love and capable of giving love.”

Because their on-screen romance was so popular, there were suspicions that Page was dating his co-star Phoebe Dynevor.

In an interview with You magazine, Dynevor, 26, put an end to the rumors.

“I wish I could say we had a romantic relationship, but it has always been totally professional.”

“Everyone is rooting for us. We have to remind ourselves that we’re actors, that we’re doing a job, and that there’s something to be said about not ruining the enchantment… but. This is a condensed version of the information.