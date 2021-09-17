Emily Blunt’s Met Gala Fake Lip Reading Video has been seen 13 million times.

Emily Blunt’s eye-catching Met Gala appearance has been given a new lease on life owing to a new viral video that offers a phony lip reading of her time on the red carpet.

The comedic clip was uploaded to TikTok by kysthalimit, and it rapidly gained a following among fans of celebrity humor, garnering more than 13 million views at the time of writing.

In the video, a lady gives a perfect impersonation of Blunt appearing in front of cameras in New York. The video can be seen here.

A fake or terrible lip reading, for the uninitiated, is a clip in which the producer purposefully lip-reads the words of a character or person on a video clip for comedic effect.

While much of what the phony lip reader thinks Blunt is saying is probably accurate, it’s what she thinks she’s saying the rest of the time that makes the video so funny.

The fact that the original poster retains a genuine English accent throughout the sketch further adds to the humorous effect, from telling a member of the event staff “I detest you” to simulating the sound of cameras with a “pew, pew, pew” and closing with a guttural chuckle.

Fans have been flocking to the comments area to praise kysthalimit’s efforts.

SelmaNillaNYC wrote, “Oh I can’t breathe.” “So, you’re saying she didn’t say anything?” whydiddarwindle was the one who inquired. “The chuckle is killing me because it’s so British,” commented fakeandgaylmao.

The video is one of several parodies of celebrities arriving on the Met Gala red carpet posted on TikTok by kysthalimit.

@kysthalimit

Reply to @shushdontspeak with your thoughts. Pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pe Pew. Pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pew, pe Emily Blunt is stunning as always. original sound by #fyp #foryoupage #trending #viral #metgala #met #emilyblunt kysthalimit kysthalimit kysthalimit kystha

Jennifer Hudson’s arrival is mocked in another clip with over 2 million views, and there are also amusing clips starring Timothee Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, Frank Ocean, and rapper Saweetie.

Having popped up on TikTok just a few days ago, the account already has 112,600 followers and 3.5 million likes with. This is a condensed version of the information.