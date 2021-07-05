Elon Musk tweets, “Free Britney,” adding to a growing list of celebrities who oppose conservatism.

Elon Musk has joined a long list of celebrities who have expressed support for Britney Spears during her conservatorship dispute.

After testifying late last month that she is not allowed to have her contraceptive intrauterine device removed under the conservatorship, Spears, 39, has received an outpouring of public support in recent days.

Judge Brenda J. Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court refused Spears’ legal team’s plea to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as a conservator of her estate, according to records filed on Wednesday by the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Britney Spears should be set free.

5 July 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

In the early hours of Monday morning, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk declared his support for Spears on Twitter, writing, “Free Britney.”

The tweet was well-received by the entrepreneur’s almost 58 million followers, garnering over 70,000 likes in less than an hour.

