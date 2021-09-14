Elliot Page Wore a Green Carnation to the Met Gala, and Here’s What That Means.

On Monday night, Elliot Page made his Met Gala debut, making his first red carpet appearance since coming out as transgender in December 2020.

Page, 34, dressed in a black Balenciaga suit with black sneakers for fashion’s biggest night.

The Juno actor wore a green rose pinned on his lapel, which many believe is a reference to Oscar Wilde’s green carnation sign.

In 1892, the green carnation became a queer symbol, and it has been a sign for homosexual men ever since.

According to JStor, “In 1892, Oscar Wilde encouraged a handful of his friends to wear green carnations on their lapels to the opening night of his farce Lady Windermere’s Fan,” Sarah Prager writes in an essay on particular floral plants and their queer significance.

“Wearing a green carnation on your lapel was a discreet, subtle suggestion that you were a man who liked other men from then on.”

“With the green carnation, Wilde was playing with one of his favorite ideas: that nature should copy art, not the other way around,” according to Oscar Wilde Tours, who use the flower as their symbol. In that sense, the green carnation served as a metaphor. The decadent and the abnormal were personified by a flower of an unnatural color.”

At the time, the word “unnatural” connoted homosexuality.

Prior to his coming out, Page admitted that he “never recognized” himself on the red carpet.

In a December interview with Time, Page, 34, stated, “I just never recognized myself.” “I couldn’t even look at a photo of myself for a long time.”

“Even though [I was] an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a lady would make me so unwell,” Page said of how gendered apparel made him feel.

Fans are praising Page’s Met Gala debut, praising how he can finally recognize himself on the red carpet after coming out as transgender.

“ELLIOT PAGE SAVED THE MET GALA YAL,” one fan said on Twitter. “Elliot Page is the only man I’ll ever adore to see in a black suit,” said another. That is all there is to it.”

