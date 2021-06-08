Ellie Kemper: Veiled Prophet Group Apologizes After Star Brands Its History As “Racist”

Ellie Kemper called the Veiled Prophet Organization’s history “unquestionably racist” in an Instagram post, prompting the organization to offer an apology.

The star of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was recently chastised after it was found that she was the Queen of Love and Beauty at the Fair St. Louis—formerly known as the Veiled Prophet Ball—in 1999, when she was 19 years old.

Critics of the Missouri debutante event, which takes place every December, were eager to bring out the organization’s previous stance of catering exclusively to white people, with Black and Jewish participants supposedly being barred for decades.

The Veiled Prophet Organization contacted Washington Newsday with a statement after Kemper, 41, apologized for her participation in the yearly ceremony.

A spokeswoman for the Veiled Prophet Organization remarked, “Upon contemplation, the Veiled Prophet Organization admits our past and respects the criticism leveled at us.” “We apologise profusely for the actions and photos from our past.

“In addition, our lack of cultural awareness was and continues to be incorrect. We are committed to change, and we want our actions to reflect who we are as a company.”

The statement went on: “Racism, in whatever form, is completely rejected by the current VP Organization. Today’s Vice President is devoted to diversity and equity in our membership, as well as community service projects and regional assistance.

“We hope that as time goes on, the community recognizes us for who we are, and that together, we can bring this region forward for everyone.”

Kemper, a Missouri native, issued her own apologies on social media hours before the incident, writing: “The debutante ball was held by a century-old organization with a history of racism, sexism, and elitism.

