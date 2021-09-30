Ellen Pompeo is under fire for allegedly disrespecting Denzel Washington.

After sharing a story about her passionate disagreement with Denzel Washington while he helmed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo is getting reaction today.

The Oscar winner helmed an episode of the long-running medical drama in 2016, and the show’s lead has spoken up about how they didn’t get along on set and how they went “at it” while filming.

On her podcast Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo, the Meredith Grey star discussed an incident that occurred while filming the Season 12 episode “The Sound of Silence.”

Pompeo recalled deviating from the script during an emotional sequence, explaining that she frequently improvised phrases that were not in the screenplay.

“Look at me when you apologizeâ€”look at me!” she said she improvised. Washington, on the other hand, came to a halt and intervened.

Denzel went ham on my a** because that wasn’t in the line, she recalled, adding, “He was like, ‘I’m the director.'” ‘Don’t tell him what to do,’ says the narrator.

“I was like, ‘Listen, motherf*****, this is my show,’” Pompeo added, outraged by Washington’s criticisms on her performance. This is my collection. Who are you going to tell? You have no idea where the restroom is.”

Washington only “did the show because his wife is a great fan,” Pompeo added.

“I believe he thought it would be a good practice to just walk in and lead things quickly.”

“Denzel is a movie star, right?” she said. He has no idea how to direct television.”

The clash, according to Pompeo, is most likely related to the fact that they are both actors.

“So, we didn’t get through it without a fight,” she said, “but that’s what actors are for.”

Despite her critical remarks about their time together on set, Pompeo went on to state that she had “utmost respect for [Washington] as an actor and director” and that working with him was “wonderful.”

Pompeo’s remarks have sparked outrage on Twitter, with some calling her “disrespectful” for the manner she spoke about Washington.

“Ellen Pompeo treated Denzel Washington with disdain and boasted to the world that we were on her side…” one tweet reads

