Elizabeth Olsen and Anya Taylor-Joy Fans are outraged by the Emmys’ upsets.

Elizabeth Olsen and Anya Taylor-losses Joy’s in the best actress in a limited series category were probably two of the biggest surprises at this year’s Emmys.

Both Olsen and Taylor-Joy have received praise for their major performances in two of the year’s most popular shows, WandaVision and The Queen’s Gambit.

Kate Winslet, who received the award for her outstanding performance in HBO’s Mare of Easttown, beat out the two stars in the end.

In the same category, Michaela Coel and Cynthia Erivo were nominated for their roles in I May Destroy You and Genius: Aretha, respectively.

Coel, on the other hand, won a writing Emmy for her work on I May Destroy You and lit up the ceremonies with a poignant statement dedicated to sexual assault survivors.

Despite WandaVision being heavily criticized in a number of categories, The Queen’s Gambit took home the award for Outstanding Limited Series.

WandaVision took home three Emmys for production, costume design, and music at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend.

Despite their joy at Winslet’s victory, supporters of Olsen and Taylor-Joy are disappointed this morning.

“By far the most important shows of the year were the queens gambit and wandavision. Anya and Elizabeth, in my opinion, are the victors tonight. One tweet states, “#Emmys.”

“Elizabeth Olsen and Anya Taylor-Joy are both Emmy Award Losing Actresses,” one enraged admirer tweeted. We’ve reached an agreement. #Emmys.”

Another person said, “So Kate Winslet won instead of Elizabeth Olsen or Anya Taylor-Joy…”

“Anya Taylor joy lost no one talk to me for the next 8 months I need to grieve,” said another.

