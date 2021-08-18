Elder Abuse: More than 10% of senior citizens are at risk of mistreatment.

According to the findings of a recent study, more than one out of every ten persons could face mistreatment in the coming decade.

According to the researchers of a study recently published in JAMA Network Open, elder abuse or mistreatment (EM) is the “intentional act or lack of action by a person in a relationship containing an expectation of trust that causes injury or danger of harm to an older adult.” Elder abuse can result in physical injuries as well as long-term psychological effects, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which also observed that incidences of elder abuse have grown as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Financial exploitation (exploitation), physical abuse, sexual assault, neglect, and emotional or psychological abuse are the five categories of elder abuse, according to the study. Previous research has looked into the prevalence of elder abuse, according to a news release from Cornell University. However, because these were “snapshots,” they were unable to draw “strong conclusions” regarding the likely causes of the mistreatment.

The researchers observed elderly persons for ten years as part of their investigation. They followed up with 630 people who took part in a 2009 survey conducted by the New York State Elder Mistreatment Study in 2019. In comparison to 2009, when none of the five forms of mistreatment were recorded, 11.5 percent of participants reported being victims of elder abuse in 2019, with financial abuse being the most common category.

None of the participants said they had been sexually abused, but 4.1 percent said they had been emotionally abused, 2.3 percent said they had been physically abused, and 1% said they had been neglected.

Furthermore, several variables linked to abuse were discovered, including living alone, bad health, and race.

“New cases of overall EM and financial, emotional and psychological, and physical abuse subtypes were strongly linked with poor health status; Black race and living alone were significantly associated with overall EM and financial abuse specifically,” the researchers stated.

According to the researchers, living alone could put you at danger for financial abuse if you don’t have a “protecting spouse or partner” to help you handle your money. According to Cornell University, the higher likelihood of financial misuse among Black older persons represents a “before unreported racial discrepancy.”

The researchers said, “These findings suggest that health-care visits may be critical chances to detect older persons who are at risk of abuse.” “Race is identified as a critical socioeconomic predictor of elder mistreatment that requires immediate attention.”

“This research adds to a growing body of data that elder maltreatment is a widespread issue. Brief News from Washington Newsday.