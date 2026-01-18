Egypt Responds to Deadly Flu Outbreak with Nationwide Measures

Egypt is facing a severe influenza outbreak, with health authorities scrambling to contain the spread of the virus and protect vulnerable populations. As the nation grapples with an alarming rise in flu-related cases and deaths, the Ministry of Health is launching an urgent response to address the growing crisis.

Influenza Outbreak Strikes Across Egypt

On January 15, 2026, the Ministry of Health issued a warning about the flu season’s sharp escalation, which has affected multiple regions, including some of the hardest-hit northern governorates like Mosul. Health officials confirmed the rapid increase in both flu cases and fatalities, drawing attention to the serious toll the virus has taken. According to a joint report by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Interior, 303 influenza-related deaths were recorded in 2025, including civilians, military personnel, and medical staff.

The latest data shows a 25% rise in new influenza cases compared to the same period last year, creating a significant strain on hospitals and clinics. The outbreak’s impact has been felt most severely by medical professionals, who are both at risk of infection and overwhelmed by the growing number of patients needing care.

Vaccination Drive and Health Measures Rolled Out

In response to the crisis, Egypt’s health authorities are ramping up vaccination efforts. Dr. Sherif El-Feel, the Executive Managing Director of VACSERA, Egypt’s state-owned vaccine company, confirmed that the seasonal flu vaccine is now widely available at health centers and VACSERA branches across the country. The Ministry has ensured that vaccines are accessible to those most at risk, including children, the elderly, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

The vaccination strategy includes a two-dose regimen for children under 9 years old who have not previously received two doses in the same flu season, while adults are advised to take a single dose. To ensure a diverse supply, three types of flu vaccines are being made available to the public, all of which undergo regular safety inspections to guarantee their efficacy.

Alongside the vaccination campaign, the Ministry of Health has instituted new safety measures to limit further transmission of the virus, including stricter protocols for medical staff and heightened surveillance in hospitals.

To support frontline workers, Egypt has also introduced a new insurance framework aimed at protecting healthcare professionals. The scheme, issued by the Ministry of Health and the General Authority for Financial Regulation, ensures that healthcare workers are covered in case of medical errors. The program includes affordable premiums based on professional specialization, with discounts for new graduates.

As the flu season continues, Egypt’s coordinated response underscores the importance of both preventive health measures and financial safeguards for healthcare providers. With vaccination campaigns underway, new regulations in place, and ongoing vigilance, health authorities hope to curb the spread of the virus and protect Egypt’s citizens and medical staff from further harm.