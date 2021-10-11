Eddie Van Halen is honored with a memorial in his hometown of Pasadena.

On Monday, the city of Pasadena presented a memorial to local rock and roll star Eddie Van Halen. Van Halen, widely regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, died of a stroke in October 2020, at the age of 65, after a protracted struggle with throat cancer.

At the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Mayor Victor Gordo unveiled a commemorative black and gold plaque honoring Van Halen, a place where the guitarist and his renowned self-titled band performed frequently in their early years. Felicia Williams, Andy Wilson, Tyron Hampton, and Gene Masuda, all members of the city council, joined Gordo.

“This event celebrates a world-renowned artist by bringing together history and community,” councilwoman Williams stated. “It’s not just Eddie’s background as a guitar great that has always resonated with me, but also the obstacles he endured growing up mixed-race in Pasadena.” Also inspirational is the community’s support and initiative in making this happen. Thank you very much to everyone.” Van Halen relocated to Pasadena with his family in 1962 after being born in Amsterdam in 1955 to Dutch and Indonesian parents. He went to high school there and later created the band Van Halen with his brother, Alex Van Halen, in 1972.

In 1977, the band was discovered at a small gig in Pasadena by the head of Warner Records, who gave them a contract. At the time, the lineup included Van Halen on guitar and his brother on drums, as well as lead vocalist David Lee Roth and bassist Michael Anthony. The band went on to become one of the most popular rock and roll outfits in history, selling more than 80 million records worldwide over the course of 12 albums. Their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame took place in 2007.

Following Van Halen’s death in 2020, the band disbanded. His wife, Janie Liszewski, and son, Wolfgang Van Halen, both of whom played bass in the band throughout its later years, survive him.

