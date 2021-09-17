Eddie Deezen, the actor from the film “War Games,” was arrested for allegedly throwing food at a restaurant.

Eddie Deezan was arrested for reportedly causing a disturbance in a Maryland restaurant. He is best known for his appearances as geeky Eugene Felsnick in Grease and as Malvin in War Games. Food and dishes were thrown at law enforcement personnel during the commotion.

This isn’t Deezan’s first outburst in a nearby diner, according to one local waitress who claims the actor has harassed her in the past.

Deezan was asked to leave the restaurant at midday on Thursday, and he allegedly refused. When policemen came, the actor is said to have concealed behind a woman at a booth, refusing to obey police commands and throwing dishes, bowls, and food at them. According to a report by local TV station Fox 8 Live, he was violently removed.

A 13-second video of Deezan’s arrest was posted to Cumberland on Patrol, a page dedicated to supporting local law enforcement.

Two officers left Wasabi Steak House in Country Club Mall with a shirtless man thought to be Deezan in handcuffs, according to the shaky film. The officers lead the man to a nearby bench, where he sits and yells briefly before the video cuts off. Deezen was arrested for shouting homophobic slurs and unruly conduct, according to the captioning on the video.

Amanda Lambert, a Facebook user, said she was in the mall when Deezen was arrested in Wasabi on her personal page. She claimed that the actor was asking clients indecent questions like if they wanted to do group sex. Deezen was also allegedly thrown out of the mall’s AT&T store, according to Lambert.

The Allegany County Sheriff Department arrested Deezen and charged him with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and trespassing.

In June 2021, Deezen was also charged for harassing a waitress at a restaurant in his hometown of Cumberland, Maryland.

Deezen apparently commented on the waitress’ appearance in a since-deleted Facebook post, in which he claimed dubbed her a “attention wh*re” and said she was wearing artificial eyelashes.

Eddie Deezen is a fucking CREEP who calls and comes into my office at least once a week.