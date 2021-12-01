Echo Makes Her Move on Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode of Hawkeye, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) were battling for their lives.

Alaqua Cox made her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut as Maya Lopez, nicknamed Echo, in the episode “Echoes,” as the title suggests, and she stole the show.

Introduce yourself to Echo.

Echo’s roots are significantly featured in Episode 3 of Hawkeye, which begins with her as a young girl learning to navigate school life while deaf.

Her father, William (Zahn McClarnon), tries to be as supportive as he can, telling her that she is “unique” and that by watching and studying she can thrive despite her prosthetic leg and deafness.

Echo becomes a competent fighter as a result of his comments, but her life is flipped upside down by Clint’s Ronin, who killed her father and his men on his crime-fighting binge during the Blip.

If a villain ever needed an excuse to go up against the hero, the death of their loved ones would suffice.

Prior to his death, William made a reference to Echo’s uncle, which could indicate that Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, will be introduced into the franchise.

Clint and Kate are still with the Tracksuit Mafia, tethered to coin-operated child rides in the present day.

Clint appears disgruntled to be along for the ride, and Kate assists a member of the Tracksuit Mafia with his romantic problems, but the fun comes to an end when Echo arrives.

Echo speaks with Clint via sign language because he wears a hearing aid, but he acknowledges he doesn’t understand her and, through translator Kazi Kazimierczak (Fra Fee), tries to reassure her that Kate isn’t Ronin.

He claims Kate took the suit by accident and that the real Ronin is dead, having been assassinated by Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson), but Echo’s grief over her father’s death gets the better of her and she attacks the young woman.

Trick arrows and car chases

Clint manages to break free from his bindings during the brawl and begins attacking the Tracksuit Mafia men before engaging Echo in hand-to-hand combat.

Clint is forced to go the rest of the episode without his hearing aid after she kicks him in the ear and smashes it.

