Eating more whole grains has health benefits in addition to weight loss, according to a new study.

Are you one of the many people that consumes processed grains rather than whole grains on a daily basis? A new study’s findings may persuade you to make the move.

According to a news release from Tufts University, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025 recommend that consumers take three or more servings of whole grains each day. However, whole grain (WG) consumption is low in the United States, while refined grain (RG) consumption remains high, according to the authors of a new study published in The Journal of Nutrition on Monday.

The researchers said, “WG is defined as the intact, ground, cracked, or flaked grain fruit, which comprises the endosperm, germ, and bran, whereas RG only contains the endosperm.” “WGs have more fiber, magnesium, vitamin E, potassium, and many other phytochemical and bioactive components than RGs, each of which has different cardiometabolic health benefits.”

The researchers looked at the impact of whole- and refined-grain consumption on five heart-disease risk factors: waist circumference, blood pressure, blood sugar, triglycerides, and HDL or “good” cholesterol.

Tufts University reported that they did this by analyzing data from 3,100 people in the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort, which looked at long-term risk factors for cardiovascular disease. The participants were on average 54.9 years old, and their lifestyle data was collected every four years during an 18-year period.

The researchers looked at how the five risk variables changed over time, as well as the participants’ reported whole grain intake, which ranged from less than half a serving per day to three or more.

They discovered that those who ate fewer whole grains gained an inch in waist size on average every four years, whereas those who ate a lot gained only 1/2 inch. Those who ate less whole grains had higher average systolic blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

When the researchers looked at the subjects’ refined grain intake, they discovered that those who ate less of it had smaller waist circumference increases and lower triglyceride levels.

The researchers concluded, “Overall, our findings support recommendations to replace RG foods with WG counterparts, particularly as a dietary adjustment to lower abdominal adiposity, hypertension, and hyperglycemia, and thereby minimize the risk of cardiometabolic disease.”

“Our findings imply that including whole grains in a healthy diet has health benefits that go beyond just helping.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.