Eating Frozen Honey is the most popular TikTok trend right now, with over a billion views.

Honey, and its use in a contentious internet fad, is making the rounds on TikTok, with linked videos accumulating over 1 billion views.

TikTokers have been making headlines for freezing honey containers (usually in repurposed, disposable water bottles) until the condiment reaches a nearly-solid, gel-like consistency—at that point, the chewy, sickly-sweet substance resulting from the experiment is squeezed out of its container and tasted, as This website reported on Tuesday.

Over the last month, the fad has exploded in popularity. The hashtag #FrozenHoney has received 856.9 million views as of August 10. The hashtags #frozenhoneychallenge and #frozenhoneytrend have been viewed a total of 116.3 million and 209 million times, respectively, indicating that the honey trend has comfortably surpassed the 1 billion view milestone.

As a result, after uploading their own variations of the honey fad, individual creators on the network are reaching large audiences. One such TikToker is influencer @lalaleluu, whose video has received 7.4 million views as of this writing. In the video, she says, “It tastes like honey.” “It’s quite sweet,” says the narrator. I’m not sure I can eat much more of this.”

The sheer number of frozen honey films available is mind-boggling. TikToker @gcvlogstv, for example, who has 5.7 million views on his version, says in his commentary that he “[likes]how chewy it felt.”

Meanwhile, for her 2.6 million views, @eloisefoulladger pours out two complete squeeze bottles of honey in a theatrical manner. In one especially amusing example, TikToker @iamtoothlessandruthless dislodges her bottom dentures after biting into the frozen honey, thanks to the thick nature of the combination. She laments afterwards, “So, that’s a no.”

The tremendous attraction for these clips appears to be twofold: witnessing the gelatinous rope of frozen honey being squeezed out of its container is clearly satisfying—and the diverse reactions of TikTokers, which range from disgust to glee, are equally captivating. “It’s refreshing, chewy, and absolutely addictive,” TikToker @londonbruncher says of the fad.

According to The New York Times, Dave Ramirez, also known as @daveyrz to his 5.5 million followers, started the seemingly random trend. His first clip of frozen honey, which predates the craze. This is a condensed version of the information.