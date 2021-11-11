Eating disorders in young children may indicate a risk of developmental delay, according to a new study.

What might feeding problems in young children reveal about their development? According to a new study, those who have a history of eating disorders in their early years are more likely to experience developmental delays.

According to a news release from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), researchers looked at the data of 3,597 children in Upstate KIDS for a new study published in The Journal of Pediatrics. Upstate KIDS is a research involving children born in New York State between 2008 and 2010. The researchers wanted to see if feeding issues could be a “indicator of developmental delay,” according to them. The mothers of the children were asked to fill out questionnaires about their children’s eating habits and developmental delays at the ages of 18, 24, and 30 months. According to the National Institutes of Health, feeding issues include screaming during meals, pushing food away, and gagging. At each age, the researchers calculated average ratings for feeding issues.

When compared to children who did not have feeding problems, those with high scores on eating disorders were “more than twice as likely” to skip a developmental milestone, failing all domains on the Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ).

Furthermore, children with severe feeding issues at any of the three ages studied were “four times or more likely” to fail a developmental milestone.

That isn’t to claim that eating disorders cause developmental delays, as the NIH points out. Instead, it’s possible that developmental delays are caused by an undiscovered underlying problem. As a result, the findings show that feeding issues could signify developmental delays.

“Frequent feeding issues, particularly those that last into the third year,” the researchers concluded, “may be used to identify children at risk for developmental delay for more targeted screening.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that “any issues” discovered during developmental monitoring be followed up with a developmental screening. This is a test that examines whether a child’s basic abilities are being learned on time or whether they are being delayed.

“It is critical to get care as soon as possible if a kid has a developmental delay,” the CDC stated. “Early detection and intervention can have a major impact on a child’s capacity to learn new abilities while also reducing the need for expensive interventions over time.”