Easter Eggs, Backstory, and Reaction to “Papercuts” from Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly’s new track has just been released online, and it’s already getting fans psyched for his upcoming album.

The song “Papercuts” is from his next album Born With Horns, which will be his third collaboration with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Barker also appears in Cole Bennett’s song video, which was directed by the internet star.

There are several important references to Kelly’s life and other pop cultural phenomena in both the video and the song. Here’s all you need to know about Kelly’s new single “Papercuts.”

Easter eggs in the lyrics and music video for “Papercuts”

Gun-machine Kelly told his fans that he’d shaved his head for the next music video for “Papercuts,” and it appears that he’s kept his word in the first image. Kelly is seen riding a motorcycle with gigantic horns while dressed in a jewel encrusted leather jacket, looking like a character right out of Mad Max: Fury Road. The motorcycle’s massive horns could be a nod to his upcoming album Born With Horns.

Kelly plays a guitar shirtless and in a kilt in the next scene, which could be a reference to the novelty present he and girlfriend Megan Fox got. When Kelly’s agent gave them a piece of Scottish property for his 31st birthday, he gave them the title of Lord and Lady.

A wall of papers begins to swirl around Kelly twenty-six seconds into the music video. It seems like a scene from the animated series Avatar the Last Airbender, but Kelly said on Twitter the day before the film’s premiere that he tried to go “super saiyan hella times” when he was a kid, so it could be a Dragon Ball Z allusion.

I tried to become a super saiyan when I was ten years old.

August 11, 2021 — blonde don (@machinegunkelly)

Kelly has another elaborate wardrobe change 42 seconds into the "Papercuts" music video. He's wearing a glittery pair of braces and trousers this time, and he's walking along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stomping on his own star. This celebrity does not exist in real life, and it could be a reference to his own song "Hollywood."