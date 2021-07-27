‘Earned Mistrust,’ says the author. Overabundance of Information: Why Are People of Color Wary of Vaccines?

Experts believe there are a variety of reasons why vaccination reluctance has been higher among people of color in the United States, while federal, state, and local officials strive to address the issue.

Jennifer Jones Austin, CEO of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies [FPWA], said in an interview with This website that distrust in the government, media overload, and the pandemic’s endurance are among the main factors.

FPWA is a New York-based anti-poverty policy and advocacy group that has partnered with the state to provide outreach and instructional materials on the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to Black communities.

“For many, it is a feeling of distrust—well-documented, well-earned distrust on the part of the government against communities of color,” Jones Austin said on Tuesday. “A lot of cause to distrust is the lack of medical and mental health treatment over the years, or poorer treatment—like treating Blacks as medical bodies rather than humans.”

Many have cautioned since the beginning of the nation’s vaccine rollout that the Biden administration’s efforts to achieve herd immunity would be hampered by a stormy history of medical misconduct in communities of color.

Jones Austin adds that distrust, combined with the deluge of information that people have been bombarded with during the pandemic, has resulted in a lack of confidence among an already skeptical set of people.

“Perhaps some individuals mistook transparency for transparency, but we were providing people with more information than they’d ever had before,” she explained. “When we were told that it takes 14 months on average to develop a vaccine, I had no idea, and neither did you. And now, all of a sudden, some people are asking, “Wait a minute, how did you make it so quickly?”

Hesitancy may be especially prevalent among people who believe that since they survived past waves of the coronavirus, they’ll be just as equipped to fight the recent spike of the Delta version, according to Jones Austin.

“There are those people who believe they have weathered the storm, that they have gotten through the worst of it without having to take a vaccination about which they have cause to be skeptical,” she explained. “What’s different here is that, yes, you might have gotten. This is a condensed version of the information.